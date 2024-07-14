Trainee Dental Therapists
Job Description
MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE ZIMBABWE
SCHOOL OF DENTAL THERAPY AND TECHNOLOGY
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to train for a three-year Diploma in Dental Therapy starting September 2024 at the School of Dental Therapy and Technology.
Duties and Responsibilities
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels at grade C or better in Mathematics, Science and English language plus any other two subjects attained in one sitting.
- Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years ‘A’ Level science subjects will be an added advantage.
- Certified copies of academic certificates, ID and birth certificate must be attached.
How to Apply
Interested candidates are to submit their handwritten applications to the undersigned address through post or courier not later than 19 July 2024. (Please indicate your contact telephone Number)
TDTh2024/Intake
The Practitioner in Charge
School of Dental Therapy and Technology
Box CY. 340
Causeway, Harare.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interviews. The Public is informed and warned that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except the newspapers and does not charge any fees.
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.