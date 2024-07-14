Trainee Dental Therapists

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels at grade C or better in Mathematics, Science and English language plus any other two subjects attained in one sitting.

Applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 30 years ‘A’ Level science subjects will be an added advantage.

Certified copies of academic certificates, ID and birth certificate must be attached.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates are to submit their handwritten applications to the undersigned address through post or courier not later than 19 July 2024. (Please indicate your contact telephone Number)

TDTh2024/Intake

The Practitioner in Charge

School of Dental Therapy and Technology

Box CY. 340

Causeway, Harare.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be called for the interviews. The Public is informed and warned that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except the newspapers and does not charge any fees.Generate a Whatsapp Message