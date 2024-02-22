Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Hatch Talent Solutions

Training Admin Assistant (Harare)

Hatch Talent Solutions
Feb. 23, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 2 years of experience.
  • Diploma or Certificate in training.
  • Administration Experience is a must.

Remuneration: Salary negotiable.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must register on Hatch talent website: www.hatchtalent.co.zw And Forward CVs to: gilbert@hatchtalent.co.zw

 +263 242 709 906

Winfield Business School, 122 Gilchrist Drive, Marlborough, Harare

Deadline: 23 February 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Hatch Talent Solutions

Hatch Talent Solutions is an HR Services Provider. We specialize in offering HR Advisory services, Staff Outsourcing services including virtual Staff outsourcing services, Training & development services, Executive Searches, General Recruitment , Compensation Benchmarking surveys and Start Up HR support services.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

SME Association of Zimbabwe
SME Association of Zimbabwe

Sales Representative (Harare)

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

School Clerks (Grade: 4) x2

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Senior Social Work Assistants (Grade: 5) x3

Deadline:
City of Bulawayo
City of Bulawayo

Administrative Assistants (Grade: 6) x4

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback