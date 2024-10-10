Training Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the post of Training Administrator that has arisen within the Standards Association of Zimbabwe. Purpose of the job is to administer standards based trainings, update and maintain training documentation and carry out the administrative activities with the Training Section.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinate training schedules and logistics, ensuring timely delivery of training programs.

Manage training venues, equipment, and resources.

Coordinate with trainers and participants to ensure smooth training delivery.

Prepare and update training documentation including, procedures, monthly reports, weekly training schedules and training material.

Prepares quotations for clients.

Promote on a monthly basis upcoming courses to new and existing clients.

Ensures that invoices are submitted to the Accounts department before the end of the month.

Assist in the preparation of Management Review Meetings.

Keeps all minutes/resolutions of the Management Review and maintains records thereof.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Training/Administration /Marketing or related field.

Training in management systems auditing - ISO 9001.

At least 2 years’ experience.

Other

How to Apply

Individuals who meet the basic requirements and are interested in this position should send applications and detailed CVs to: hr@saz.org.zw