Training and Pensions Clerk (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post which has arisen in the Authority’s Human Resource Department at Corporate Center. The Incumbent will be reporting to the Senior Training and Development Officer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring correct calculation of pension benefits.
- Ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and legislation.
- Completing relevant forms for pensioners.
- Coordinating training sessions.
- Assisting the Senior Training and Development Officer in creating and maintaining accurate and up to date records.
- Drafting and consolidating pensions and training reports.
- Maintaining the Training and Pensions Database.
- Any other Human Resources duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Human Resources Management or studying towards a social science Degree.
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Good analytical skills.
- A minimum of one (1) year of experience in the training and pensions field.
- Computer literacy.
- Excellent time management skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:
The Human Resources Manager
Parks and Wildlife Management Authority
P.O Box CY 140
Causeway
Harare
Or email to: recruitment@zimparks.org.zw or hand deliver to Head Office's Registry Section on or before the 30th of June 2024
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZIMPARKS)
Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority is an agency of the Zimbabwe government managing national parks. ZimParks conserves Zimbabwe's wildlife heritage through effective, efficient and sustainable utilization of natural resources for the benefit of present and future generations and stakeholders. Conservation involves ecological research and monitoring with respect to the various wildlife species in the country.
Phone: +263 (242) 707625/ 8, +263 8677707627
Website: https://www.zimparks.org.zw/
Email: info@zimparks.org.zw