Training and Pensions Clerk (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above post which has arisen in the Authority’s Human Resource Department at Corporate Center. The Incumbent will be reporting to the Senior Training and Development Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring correct calculation of pension benefits.

Ensuring compliance with relevant regulations and legislation.

Completing relevant forms for pensioners.

Coordinating training sessions.

Assisting the Senior Training and Development Officer in creating and maintaining accurate and up to date records.

Drafting and consolidating pensions and training reports.

Maintaining the Training and Pensions Database.

Any other Human Resources duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Human Resources Management or studying towards a social science Degree.

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels including English.

Excellent communication skills.

Good analytical skills.

A minimum of one (1) year of experience in the training and pensions field.

Computer literacy.

Excellent time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their written applications together with detailed CVs to:

The Human Resources Manager