Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) Programme 2024 Intake: x4

Job Description

Dairibord Holdings Limited is a manufacturer and marketer of quality food and beverage products. Our brands command first or second position in the categories they compete in namely milks, foods, and beverages. Our products are distributed through a wide network of channels such as retailers, wholesalers, franchisees, street vendors and company owned sales shops throughout Zimbabwe.

In its endeavour to continuously develop skills Dairibord is in the process of acquiring full accreditation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAZ) as a training office to train professional’s outside public practice, in particular prospective Chartered Accountants (CA). As a leading organization in the field of dairy manufacturing the business will play a pivotal role in enhancing the skill base and contribute to building a strong profession at both business and national level within the financial fraternity. An exciting opportunity to join the organisation has arisen.

Duties and Responsibilities

Dairibord will offer a unique developmental opportunity to qualifying candidates to the TOPP programme (Finance) within the FMCG industry. The training office will focus on imparting the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies that are required for accounting professionals to fully contribute to industry and the economy at large.

Successful candidates will be exposed to a program designed in a manner that resonates to best practice and the disruptive innovations that are available within the financial industry.

The program will ensure exposure, collaboration with experts, professionals, and enthusiasts from the Finance profession and allow engagement in discussions, sharing of innovative ideas as well as contributing to the integrity and growth of the accounting fraternity.

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to join the Dairibord Training Outside Public Practice (TOPP) programme.

The TOPP programme is a three-year comprehensive training program. The selected trainees will undergo a robust development and business appreciation program where they will be exposed to the practical aspects in the respective financial disciplines. The incumbent will be expected to demonstrate high levels of competency and business acumen to be ready for

managerial roles if opportunities arise after the programme.

In addition, it is expected that the Trainee should be able to pass all examinations required for registration as a Chartered Accountant (CA) in Zimbabwe.

A structured training programme and key responsibilities will be availed to the successful candidate.

Qualifications and Experience

5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

A minimum of an upper second-class bachelor’s degree (2.1) pass in the Accounting / Finance / Audit / relevant field.

Aged 27 years and below.

Candidate should have the relevant degree not more than two years.

Applicants possessing the full certificate in theory of Accounting (CTA) qualification will be given first preference.

Consideration will also be given to those who have other professional qualifications apart from the first degree in Accounting or Finance (as given above) e.g. CIMA, ACCA.

Required Competencies and Attributes.