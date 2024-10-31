Transport Mechanic (Harare)
Job Description
The incumbent will report to the Workshop Foreman and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Carrying out vehicle repairs and maintenance as per the organization and industry standards
- Attending to breakdowns swiftly
- Ensuring that vehicle repairs records are maintained.
- Making sure that all bikes and vehicle accessories are safeguarded in the workshop to avoid losses through theft or negligence.
- Ensuring health and safety workplace to promote a safe working environment.
- Accountable for the safekeeping of spares/parts and workshop tools and equipment.
- Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class 1 Journeyman in Motor vehicle mechanics.
- NC in Motor Mechanics/City and Guilds in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- HND is an added advantage.
- 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics 5 years post apprenticeship experience in a reputable company.
- A clean class 4 or 2 driver’s license is a must.
Other
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
‘Vacant Position’
P O Box 3940
Harare
Deadline: 31 October 2024
