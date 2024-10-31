Pindula|Search Pindula
Transport Mechanic (Harare)

Oct. 31, 2024
Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Workshop Foreman and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Carrying out vehicle repairs and maintenance as per the organization and industry standards
  • Attending to breakdowns swiftly
  • Ensuring that vehicle repairs records are maintained.
  • Making sure that all bikes and vehicle accessories are safeguarded in the workshop to avoid losses through theft or negligence.
  • Ensuring health and safety workplace to promote a safe working environment.
  • Accountable for the safekeeping of spares/parts and workshop tools and equipment.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Class 1 Journeyman in Motor vehicle mechanics.
  • NC in Motor Mechanics/City and Guilds in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
  • HND is an added advantage.
  • 5 ‘O’ levels including English and Mathematics 5 years post apprenticeship experience in a reputable company.
  • A clean class 4 or 2 driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources and Administration

‘Vacant Position’

P O Box 3940

Harare

Deadline: 31 October 2024

ZimPost

