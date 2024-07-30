Transport Supervisor (Harare)

Job Description

Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Transport Supervisor based in Harare, reporting to the Logistics Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checks and ensures that, vehicles comply with all legal and licensing obligations as required.

Assesses Fleet performance and proffer recommendation.

Develops and updates Fleet policies and procedures.

Develops the annual Transport budget for the Heavy vehicles and submit to the Logistics Manager.

Ensures that vehicles are fit for purpose and remain roadworthy.

Maintains vehicles in optimal condition and managing repair schedules.

Conducts vehicle surveillance through the tracking system and generates reports to ensure compliance with company policies and other relevant standards.

Monitors transport costs and ensure expenses are optimized in line with the budget.

Checks and ensures integrity of final expenses in the books of accounts.

Qualifications and Experience

Class one (1) mechanic.

Diploma in Transport or relevant.

Minimum of Five (5) years' experience in transport administration role or equivalent.

Skills And Competencies:

Ability to supervise and develop staff.

Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.

Ability to analyze and solve work related problems to achieve correct outcomes.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted on or before 02 August 2024 to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw