Transport Supervisor (Harare)
Zuva Petroleum
Job Description
Zuva Petroleum invites suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the position of a Transport Supervisor based in Harare, reporting to the Logistics Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Checks and ensures that, vehicles comply with all legal and licensing obligations as required.
- Assesses Fleet performance and proffer recommendation.
- Develops and updates Fleet policies and procedures.
- Develops the annual Transport budget for the Heavy vehicles and submit to the Logistics Manager.
- Ensures that vehicles are fit for purpose and remain roadworthy.
- Maintains vehicles in optimal condition and managing repair schedules.
- Conducts vehicle surveillance through the tracking system and generates reports to ensure compliance with company policies and other relevant standards.
- Monitors transport costs and ensure expenses are optimized in line with the budget.
- Checks and ensures integrity of final expenses in the books of accounts.
Qualifications and Experience
- Class one (1) mechanic.
- Diploma in Transport or relevant.
- Minimum of Five (5) years' experience in transport administration role or equivalent.
Skills And Competencies:
- Ability to supervise and develop staff.
- Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.
- Ability to plan and organise in line with job requirements.
- Ability to analyze and solve work related problems to achieve correct outcomes.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae are to be submitted on or before 02 August 2024 to: humanresources@zuvapetroleum.co.zw
NB: Only Shortlisted Candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
