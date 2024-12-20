Typesetter x2 (Harare)

Job Description

LIBRARY DEPARTMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Typesetting publication materials such as books, magazines, brochures, or newsletters, reports and other publications.

Reading manuscripts material and formatting it.

Performing layout work to arrange text and images on a page in accordance with the publisher`s requirements.

Importing word processing files into page layouts, as appropriate to the position.

Works with clientele to ascertain needs and to develop concepts, and specifications for assigned projects.

Identifies, selects, and coordinates service providers for printing and publication.

Oversees and coordinates the production process; develops and writes printing and/or other production specifications, and selects appropriate production media and materials, such as ink and paper; inspections proofs for accuracy and adherence to appropriate production standards.

Provides creative and technical advice and guidance.

May supervise and/or lead lower graded staff/or student employees.

Performs miscellaneous job-related duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

A Higher National Diploma (HND) in Desktop Publishing or Bachelor`s Degree in a related field.

A qualification in Graphic Design and experience and skills in digital publishing or e-publishing are added advantages.

Demonstrable experience in book and other general designs/layouts and production, including a compelling portfolio (links to, or samples of, publications and other products) of work over a wide range of creative projects.

Knowledge and skills in the utilization of design software (e.g InDesign, QuarkXpress, CorelDraw, Photoshop, PageMaker, Jpeg, Illustrator, Sketch and After Effects graphic, etc.).

Excellent time management, organizational and problem-solving skills.

Knowledge of printing procedures and requirements and reproduction processes and techniques.

Strong interpersonal skills and the ability to effectively communicate with a wide range of individuals and constituencies in a diverse community.

Ability to develop print and/or reproduction specifications.

A flexible, confident and patient personality is preferred, as pressure to meet deadlines means that extra hours may be required at times.

Highly creative, imaginative and analytical with a good eye for design, layout and detail and deadline-oriented.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to: