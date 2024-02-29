Tyre Administrator (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Harvesting Department. The successful applicant will report to the Tyre Manager and will among other duties be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Administer through originating and facilitating requisitions of new stocks of tyres, tools, consumables and accessories, and timely replenishment of depleted stocks.

Facilitate stock movement in liaison with Loss Control and Stores.

Ensure that all tyres are branded and registered into the Budini TMS, and keep all tyres on the tracking system.

Coordinate with Tyre Fitter Supervisors for tyre change slips, and accurately updating all tyre movements in the system and on time.

Conduct Fleet Tyre Surveys/Inspections and tyre scraping, capture and process the collected data into the Budini TMS, and produce relevant reports.

De-registering of scrapped tyres from the system with 100% compliance to SOPs.

Liaising with Stores and participate in stock counts of tyres and allied products.

Accurately compile weekly tyre figures and submit reports to the Tyre Manager.

Participate in tyre forecasting and budgeting.

Correctly filing of all tyre records for easy retrieval when required by management.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum 5 ‘O’ Levels, to include Mathematics and English Language.

Appropriate administration qualification.

Previous experience in tyre administration/similar role would be an added advantage.

User knowledge of Budini TMS, Profleet or a similar Tyre Management System would be a distinct advantage.

Person Specification/ Attributes:

Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach.

Very good with figures and ability to process high volume of data.

Keen learner and strong knowledge of tyres.

Able to communicate effectively with people of different levels.

Excellent computer and administration skills.

Amiable and positive attitude towards work.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to Human Resources Manager- Harvesting Green Fuel Chisumbanje