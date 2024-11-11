Tyre Fitter (Chipinge)
Job Description
The incumbent shall be responsible for fitting and repairing tyres for fleet. To perform any other duties as assigned by the superiors.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Removing and fitting tyres on vehicles.
- Detecting and conducting puncture repairs.
- Separate tubed tyres from wheels, using rubber mallets and metal bars, or mechanical tyre changers.
- Mounting and demounting of tyres.
- Checking tyre inflation and wheel torque
- Conduct tyre inspection.
Qualifications and Experience
- Minimum of 5 ordinary level including English language.
- Experience of working on tyres.
- Physically fit to lift heavy materials.
- Able to work with minimum supervision.
- Must be able to undertake practical interview.
- At least 2 years’ experience in the same field.
- Good communication skills
- Attention to details.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should submit application letters together with detailed CVs and certified copies of relevant documents to the address below not later than 08 NOVEMBER 2024.
Human Resources Manager
Greenfuel Harvesting department.
Chisumbanje
Or hrharvesting.pool@greenfuel.co.zw
