Tyre Fitter Supervisor (Chipinge)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced individuals to fill the above vacancy that has arisen in the Harvesting Department.

The successful applicant will be accountable to the Tyre Maintenance Chargehand for the safe, efficient and cost effective tyre care and maintenance of the entire company fleet which consists of TBR, OTR and PCR tyres. The successful applicant will provide leadership, development and direction to his subordinates, and ensure that the business objectives of the company are consistently achieved through the efficient management of operations.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring that all tyre maintenance tasks are performed and coordinated safely and within the compliance of the company’s standard operating procedures/job guidelines.

Monitoring the performance of all the tyre maintenance personnel in the tyre bays/field, and ensure that productivity objectives are met.

Conducting periodic fleet tyre inspections, tyre tests, scrap tyre analysis as required by management.

Generating and providing the required reports on time as requested by your supervisor, and in coordination with the Tyre Administrator.

Assisting in coming up with tyre bay tool requirements, tyre stocks, accessories and consumables, and management of same.

Lead and provide training to tyre maintenance personnel under your supervision for a safe, efficient and productive work environment.

Working closely with the vehicle workshops, wheel alignment and maintenance teams and coordination thereof to achieve tyre maintenance objectives.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of 5 ‘O’ Levels, to include English & Mathematics.

Appropriate trade certification in tyre care & maintenance/management related discipline.

Minimum of 3 years’ experience working with TBR, OTR/Agric and LMV tyres, and in a fast paced environment.

Preferably, 2 years minimum supervision or lead hand experience.

Active and energetic as the job requires a hands-on approach

Keen learner and strong interest with tyres

Able to communicate effectively with people at different levels.

Amiable and positive attitude.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should submit written applications clearly marked the position being applied for, together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and scanned certified copies of both academic and professional qualifications to: