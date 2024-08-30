UD, VOLVO, EICHER & DONG FENG Trucks And Bus Service Manager (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.
The Service Manager, who reports to the Business Unit Manager, serves as a direct link between our customers, service team, and business partners, and is in charge of ensuring best practices and providing exceptional customer service.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Overseeing the timeous diagnosis, repairs and maintenance of Trucks and Buses at the dealership Allocation of duties and allocation of jobs (trucks and buses) to artisans.
- Outsourcing jobs not undertaken in-house in conjunction with the Parts Manager and Branch Manager.
- Liaising with the parts Dept over required parts.
- Overseeing Quality Control, safety and security issues in the workshop.
- Facilitating the safe and prompt collection, repairs/ service/ and delivery of customers trucks and buses Overseeing housekeeping in the workshop.
- Developing rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers Overseeing all warranty and claims procedures from the OEMs.
- Maintaining the workshop according to the company's and OEMs Visual Standards.
- Ensuring that all staff are up to date with Truck and Bus developments.
- Ensuring that all staff are trained.
- Ensuring that customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.
- Ensuring that all Artisans, Service Advisors, Foreman, Chargehands are fully utilized and occupied.
- Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.
- Preparing budgets for the department.
- Networking with all dealers, suppliers, customers, other managers.
Qualifications and Experience
- Previous/ current experience with Trucks is a must.
- Class 1 qualified journeyman.
- Workshop management experience is a must.
- OEM training and certification.
- Minimum of 5 years' working experience as a Truck / Bus Service Manager Driver's license preferably Class 1/ 2.
Key Skills & Attributes:
- Vast knowledge about trucks and buses (not general knowledge of passenger vehicles).
- Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines Very good written and oral communication skills.
- Quality Oriented & Customer focused.
- Strong leadership skills and proven supervisory experience.
- Exceptional negotiation skills.
- Promotional prowess and networking ability.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Croco Motors
Croco Motors is the flagship subsidiary of Croco Holdings which owns the company 100%. Croco Motors operates the Ford, Mazda, UD Trucks, KIA, Eicher and Volvo franchises. The company is also a dealer for Nissan, Datsun, Toyota, Renault, Higer and Yutong. Croco Motors’ key product segments are new vehicles, vehicle service and the sale of spare parts & accessories. Other value-added services offered include tyre fitment, wheel alignment & wheel balancing and rhino lining. Key divisions are Croco Ford & Mazda, Croco Nissan, Croco Toyota, Croco Commercial, Renault Zimbabwe, Kia Zimbabwe, Auto Body Centre and Pitstop. Croco Motors has operations in Harare, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Chiredzi, Selous, Mutare and Victoria Falls.