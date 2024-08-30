UD, VOLVO, EICHER & DONG FENG Trucks And Bus Service Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill in a vacancy that has arisen in the Group.

The Service Manager, who reports to the Business Unit Manager, serves as a direct link between our customers, service team, and business partners, and is in charge of ensuring best practices and providing exceptional customer service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing the timeous diagnosis, repairs and maintenance of Trucks and Buses at the dealership Allocation of duties and allocation of jobs (trucks and buses) to artisans.

Outsourcing jobs not undertaken in-house in conjunction with the Parts Manager and Branch Manager.

Liaising with the parts Dept over required parts.

Overseeing Quality Control, safety and security issues in the workshop.

Facilitating the safe and prompt collection, repairs/ service/ and delivery of customers trucks and buses Overseeing housekeeping in the workshop.

Developing rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers Overseeing all warranty and claims procedures from the OEMs.

Maintaining the workshop according to the company's and OEMs Visual Standards.

Ensuring that all staff are up to date with Truck and Bus developments.

Ensuring that all staff are trained.

Ensuring that customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.

Ensuring that all Artisans, Service Advisors, Foreman, Chargehands are fully utilized and occupied.

Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.

Preparing budgets for the department.

Networking with all dealers, suppliers, customers, other managers.

Qualifications and Experience

Previous/ current experience with Trucks is a must.

Class 1 qualified journeyman.

Workshop management experience is a must.

OEM training and certification.

Minimum of 5 years' working experience as a Truck / Bus Service Manager Driver's license preferably Class 1/ 2.

Key Skills & Attributes: