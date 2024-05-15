Undertaker (Bulawayo)

Job Description

This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures family is well informed and cared for.

Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.

Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.

Prepares burial equipment.

Maintains customer service standards.

Bailee role.

Carries out driving duties.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate (Required).