Undertaker x2 (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

This role is responsible for liaising with family regarding funeral arrangements, preparation of body and co-ordinate and manage funeral proceedings.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensures family is well informed and cared for.

Arranges and co-ordinates funeral proceedings.

Supports the funeral consultant in providing services.

Prepares burial equipment.

Maintains customer service standards.

Bailee role.

Carries out driving duties.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate (Required).

Skills:

Communication.

Customer Service.

People Management.

Service Standards.

Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

Click HERE to apply for Bulawayo based position & Click HERE for Harare based position.