Underwriting Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the role of a reporting to the Underwriting Manager, incumbent will be responsible for all the underwriting duties as required by the company.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring timely processing and issuance of quotations in line with our service standards. o Processing new business, renewals, midterm adjustments and cancellations, ensuring all policy changes are accurately reflected.

Following up on renewal quotations to retain existing business.

Capturing policies in the system accurately.

Ensuring policy documents are properly filed.

Ensuring reinsurance is adequately placed in line with the underwriting manual. a Processing of motor vehicle cover notes and ZINARA and ZBC Radio licenses. o Performing other underwriting administrative tasks such as scheduling meetings.

Collaborating with credit control and claims departments in rectifying discrepancies.

Support business development efforts by identifying new business opportunities and building strategic relationships with agents, brokers, bancassurance partners, and other key stakeholders.

Any other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.

At least one (1) years experience in short term insurance underwriting.

Excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Ability to use reasonable and sound judgment.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 11 December 2024.

All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.