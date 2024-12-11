Underwriting Assistant (Harare)
Job Description
AFC Insurance Company Limited, a subsidiary of AFC Holdings is inviting suitably qualified and motivated persons for the role of a reporting to the Underwriting Manager, incumbent will be responsible for all the underwriting duties as required by the company.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring timely processing and issuance of quotations in line with our service standards. o Processing new business, renewals, midterm adjustments and cancellations, ensuring all policy changes are accurately reflected.
- Following up on renewal quotations to retain existing business.
- Capturing policies in the system accurately.
- Ensuring policy documents are properly filed.
- Ensuring reinsurance is adequately placed in line with the underwriting manual. a Processing of motor vehicle cover notes and ZINARA and ZBC Radio licenses. o Performing other underwriting administrative tasks such as scheduling meetings.
- Collaborating with credit control and claims departments in rectifying discrepancies.
- Support business development efforts by identifying new business opportunities and building strategic relationships with agents, brokers, bancassurance partners, and other key stakeholders.
- Any other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Risk Management and Insurance.
- At least one (1) years experience in short term insurance underwriting.
- Excellent verbal, written, communication and interpersonal skills.
- Attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
- Ability to use reasonable and sound judgment.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume no later than 11 December 2024.
All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Agricultural Finance Company Holdings (AFC)
The AFC Holdings is a Group of Companies comprising of the following subsidiaries: -AFC Land and Development Bank -AFC Commercial Bank (formerly Agribank) -AFC Leasing Company -AFC Insurance Company AFC Holdings is a one stop shop for development finance, commercial banking, insurance and leasing with special focus on agriculture development.