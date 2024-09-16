University Chaplain

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill int the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Promoting and coordinating religious activities on campus including community church service, University Special Ceremonies and Denominational Associations/Fellowship.

Ministering to the spiritual needs of the entire University community (students, staff and families) in times of celebrating and mourning.

Acting as Chief Public Relations Officer to churches in religious affairs, denominations and religious fellowships.

Coordinating community service/charity work.

Visiting and praying for the sick in hospitals, hostels and homes.

Conducting funeral and memorial services for staff and students.

Streamlining Unhu/Ubuntu values on campus by offering staff members and students moral support and spiritual guidance.

Providing free counselling to the University community.

Any other duties that may be assigned to you by superiors from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should possess at least a Masters Degree in Theology or equivalent from a recognised University.

The incumbent must have a keen interest in the spiritual needs of young adults, and be able to work with students of different religious traditions, supporting religious student societies, running spiritual development activities moulding students into responsible adults.

Experience in working with young adults is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Six copies of the application letter, certified copies of certificates and CVs giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability and names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees should be addressed to:

The Deputy Registrar, Human Resources