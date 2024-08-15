Upholsterers (Harare & Bulawayo)
Teecherz Home & Office
Job Description
Covering wood/ metal frame with foam rubber and fabric to complete the product.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Measure, cut and shape foam rubber to fit the dimensions of the frame.
- Stretch, tack and secure fabric to the frame using hand tools and staples.
- Install and attach decorative elements such as buttons, zippers and piping.
- Ensure that all products meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 years ‘experience in furniture upholstering.
- Proficient in using hand and power tools.
- Knowledge of fabrics and materials.
- Strong attention to detail.
- A qualification in upholstering is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.
Teecherz Home & Office
Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.
