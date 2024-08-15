Pindula|Search Pindula
Teecherz Home & Office

Upholsterers (Harare & Bulawayo)

Teecherz Home & Office
Aug. 16, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Covering wood/ metal frame with foam rubber and fabric to complete the product.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Measure, cut and shape foam rubber to fit the dimensions of the frame.
  • Stretch, tack and secure fabric to the frame using hand tools and staples.
  • Install and attach decorative elements such as buttons, zippers and piping.
  • Ensure that all products meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 years ‘experience in furniture upholstering.
  • Proficient in using hand and power tools.
  • Knowledge of fabrics and materials.
  • Strong attention to detail.
  • A qualification in upholstering is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Teecherz Home & Office

Teecherz Home & Office ... A household name in Zimbabwe for the provision of classy, affordable and durable Office and home Furniture.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)
Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA)

Technical Services Director

Deadline:
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)
Marondera University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (MUAST)

Quantity Surveyor

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback