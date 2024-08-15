Upholsterers (Harare & Bulawayo)

Job Description

Covering wood/ metal frame with foam rubber and fabric to complete the product.

Duties and Responsibilities

Measure, cut and shape foam rubber to fit the dimensions of the frame.

Stretch, tack and secure fabric to the frame using hand tools and staples.

Install and attach decorative elements such as buttons, zippers and piping.

Ensure that all products meet the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 years ‘experience in furniture upholstering.

Proficient in using hand and power tools.

Knowledge of fabrics and materials.

Strong attention to detail.

A qualification in upholstering is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Suitably qualified candidates are required to send their CV together with certified academic certificates to: mmcconsultancy22@gmail.com, clearly indicating the position being applied for.