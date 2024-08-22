Provide leadership in the academic, administrative, and financial operations of the University.

Ensure the implementation and monitoring of the University’s strategic plan.

Lead efforts to mobilize resources for University initiatives.

Chair meetings of the University Senate.

Ensure optimal utilization of resources, promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability.

Oversee the performance and appraisal of senior managers to fulfill the University’s vision and mission.

Qualifications and Experience

Hold a PhD or equivalent academic doctorate from a recognized institution.

Be aged between 45 and 60 at the time of application.

Preference for candidates with the rank of Professor.

A minimum of 10 years of senior management experience, with at least 5 years at the level of Dean or equivalent.

Demonstrated academic excellence and leadership, with a strong publication record and community service.

Understanding of the Catholic philosophy of education; experience in a Catholic institution is an advantage.

Proven experience in networking, resource mobilization, and grant proposal writing.

Knowledge of the higher education regulatory framework in Zimbabwe.

High standards of transparency, honesty, and integrity.

Experience in performance management and public financial management.

Tenure

The Vice-Chancellor’s term is five (5) years, renewable based on satisfactory performance.

Remuneration:

A competitive package and benefits will be offered in line with University Terms of Service. Details will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

Interested candidates should submit the following:

A letter of motivation.

A detailed and updated curriculum vitae.

A statement of interest (max 1,000 words) outlining their vision for a competitive university in the 21st century.

Names and contact details of three (3) referees, who should send their reports directly to the Chairman of the Search Committee at registrar@cuz.ac.zw by 30 August 2024.

Certified copies of academic transcripts and certificates.

A copy of the applicant’s birth certificate or relevant passport pages.

Applications must be sent electronically to: registrar@cuz.ac.zw by the closing date of 30 August 2024.

NB: Incomplete applications or those received after the deadline will not be considered.

How to Apply