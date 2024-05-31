Videographer/ Editor (Harare)

Job Description

NASH TV is seeking a skilled videographer/editor to join our media production team. In this role, you will be responsible for capturing high-quality video footage and creating engaging video content for our various television programs and digital platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities

Film a variety of video content, including interviews, events, studio segments, and documentary-style footage using professional video equipment.

Edit raw footage into polished video packages, applying color correction, graphics, music, and other post-production techniques.

Collaborate with producers, writers, and on-air talent to bring their creative visions to life through video.

Maintain and operate video production equipment such as cameras, lights, and audio gear.

Assist with the development of visual styles and branding for NASH TV's video content.

Ensure all video deliverables meet technical specifications and brand guidelines.

Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise during production or post-production.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma or certificate in film, video production, or a related field.

At least 2 years of professional experience as a videographer/ video editor.

Strong proficiency with video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.

Hands-on experience filming with DSLR or professional video cameras.

Knowledge of lighting, audio, and other video production techniques.

Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills.

Passion for storytelling and creating visually compelling content.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024