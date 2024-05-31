Pindula|Search Pindula
Nash Paints

Videographer/ Editor (Harare)

Nash Paints
May. 31, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

NASH TV is seeking a skilled videographer/editor to join our media production team. In this role, you will be responsible for capturing high-quality video footage and creating engaging video content for our various television programs and digital platforms.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Film a variety of video content, including interviews, events, studio segments, and documentary-style footage using professional video equipment.
  • Edit raw footage into polished video packages, applying color correction, graphics, music, and other post-production techniques.
  • Collaborate with producers, writers, and on-air talent to bring their creative visions to life through video.
  • Maintain and operate video production equipment such as cameras, lights, and audio gear.
  • Assist with the development of visual styles and branding for NASH TV's video content.
  • Ensure all video deliverables meet technical specifications and brand guidelines.
  • Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise during production or post-production.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma or certificate in film, video production, or a related field.
  • At least 2 years of professional experience as a videographer/ video editor.
  • Strong proficiency with video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.
  • Hands-on experience filming with DSLR or professional video cameras.
  • Knowledge of lighting, audio, and other video production techniques.
  • Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
  • Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
  • Passion for storytelling and creating visually compelling content.

Other

How to Apply

Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Nash Paints

Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Nash Paints
Nash Paints

Journalist (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback