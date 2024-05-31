Videographer/ Editor (Harare)
Nash Paints
Job Description
NASH TV is seeking a skilled videographer/editor to join our media production team. In this role, you will be responsible for capturing high-quality video footage and creating engaging video content for our various television programs and digital platforms.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Film a variety of video content, including interviews, events, studio segments, and documentary-style footage using professional video equipment.
- Edit raw footage into polished video packages, applying color correction, graphics, music, and other post-production techniques.
- Collaborate with producers, writers, and on-air talent to bring their creative visions to life through video.
- Maintain and operate video production equipment such as cameras, lights, and audio gear.
- Assist with the development of visual styles and branding for NASH TV's video content.
- Ensure all video deliverables meet technical specifications and brand guidelines.
- Troubleshoot any technical issues that arise during production or post-production.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma or certificate in film, video production, or a related field.
- At least 2 years of professional experience as a videographer/ video editor.
- Strong proficiency with video editing software such as Adobe Premiere Pro or Final Cut Pro.
- Hands-on experience filming with DSLR or professional video cameras.
- Knowledge of lighting, audio, and other video production techniques.
- Ability to work collaboratively in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.
- Excellent attention to detail and problem-solving skills.
- Passion for storytelling and creating visually compelling content.
Other
How to Apply
Send your CV to: recruitment@nashpaints.co.zw by Friday 31 May 2024
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
Nash Paints
Browse Jobs
Nash Paints is a paint company in Zimbabwe with interests in Southern Africa. As of 2017 the company had 20 branches throughout Zimbabwe with a plant that manufactures 50,000 litres of paint a day. Tinashe Mutarisi is the founder of the company.
Related Jobs
Nash Paints
Journalist (Harare)
Deadline: