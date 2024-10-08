Voucher Examiner (Harare)
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provides key functions of voucher management services for all subscribed ICASS agencies as well as administrative support to the Financial Management Center.
- Daily duty is to perform work consisting of examination of all types of vendor payments, from simple to complex, and other requests for payment for accuracy, legality, compliance with regulations, and justification.
- Must prepare voucher packages for certification.
- The PSU and the Post Certifying Officer rely on the Voucher Examiner to forward only those vouchers for certification which are correct, legal and proper, and for assuring proper form with correct computation and all necessary supporting documents.
- Duties will rotate and can include any of the following items under Voucher Examiner Major Duties and Responsibilities section.
Qualifications and Experience
Qualifications and Evaluations
- All selected candidates must be able to obtain and hold a: security certificate;
- All selected candidates will be subject to a background investigation and may be subject to a pre-employment medical exam.
- Selected candidate must be able to begin working within a reasonable period of time [4 weeks] upon receipt of agency authorization and/or clearances/certifications or their candidacy may end.
Education Requirements:
- See the requirement section above for the the education requirements.
- Evaluations:
- You will be evaluated against the qualifications and requirements in this vacancy announcement.
- You may be asked to complete a pre-employment language or skills test.
- You must complete the application form and provide the required documents. Your application must address all the position qualifications and requirements including education, experience, language, and any knowledge/skills/abilities listed. If you fail to submit a complete application, then your application may be disqualified for this position.
Qualifications:
Option 1
- Experience: Two years of experience in finance, accounting, or bookkeeping is required.
- Education: Two years of experience in finance, accounting, or bookkeeping is required.
OR
Option 2
- Experience: Four years of experience in finance, accounting, or bookkeeping is required.
- Education: Completion of Secondary Education
- Please address these factors in your ERA application under Major Duties and Responsibilities.
Language:
- English – Fluent; speaking/reading/writing, may include the ability to translate.
- Please address this language requirement in your ERA application.
Job Knowledge:
- Must have a good understanding of financial operational environments and practices.
- Please address this factor in your ERA application under Major Duties and Responsibilities.
Skills And Abilities:
- Incumbent must be organized and a highly detailed-oriented team player with a customer service focus. Incumbent must be proficient with a personal computer and related Microsoft Office software and be able to learn various computer software applications. The position requires professional written and oral skills, as well as numerical skills relating to computation and checking figures such as units, fractions, totals, and subtotals on invoices, preparing reconciliation. Accuracy in keyboarding/typing skills is required.
Other
How to Apply
U.S. Embassy In Zimbabwe
