VPA/Music Teacher (Kadoma)
Job Description
Maranatha Christian Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Junior/Primary School VPA/Music Teacher that has risen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC centers with Junior and High Boarding Schools in Harare and Kadoma.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Teaching Music and VPA.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subjects or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
- Post Graduate Diploma in education or
- Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution at Primary.
- At least 4 years’ experience in the teaching at Primary level in Private Schools.
- A further qualification in Music or specialization in Music either at College or University level.
- Have an appreciation of Music/VPA syllabi for all junior school grades and have experience in delivering it at various levels.
- Should be able to play various musical instruments and be able to coach these to learners.
- Should be highly computer literate and conversant with many online teaching platforms.
Other
How to Apply
Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com.
NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.
Deadline: 15 January 2024 @ 1300hrsGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Maranatha Christian Schools
Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families