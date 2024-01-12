VPA/Music Teacher (Kadoma)

Job Description

Maranatha Christian Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Junior/Primary School VPA/Music Teacher that has risen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC centers with Junior and High Boarding Schools in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

Teaching Music and VPA.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subjects or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.

Post Graduate Diploma in education or

Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution at Primary.

At least 4 years’ experience in the teaching at Primary level in Private Schools.

A further qualification in Music or specialization in Music either at College or University level.

Have an appreciation of Music/VPA syllabi for all junior school grades and have experience in delivering it at various levels.

Should be able to play various musical instruments and be able to coach these to learners.

Should be highly computer literate and conversant with many online teaching platforms.

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com.

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.