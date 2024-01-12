Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Maranatha Christian Schools

VPA/Music Teacher (Kadoma)

Maranatha Christian Schools
Jan. 15, 2024
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Maranatha Christian Schools are looking for a well-qualified and experienced candidate to fill the vacant position of Junior/Primary School VPA/Music Teacher that has risen due to expansion. Maranatha Christian Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC centers with Junior and High Boarding Schools in Harare and Kadoma.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Teaching Music and VPA.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor's or graduate degree majoring in the subjects or an approved teacher training program from a well-recognized institution.
  • Post Graduate Diploma in education or
  • Diploma in Education from a recognized Institution at Primary.
  • At least 4 years’ experience in the teaching at Primary level in Private Schools.
  • A further qualification in Music or specialization in Music either at College or University level.
  • Have an appreciation of Music/VPA syllabi for all junior school grades and have experience in delivering it at various levels.
  • Should be able to play various musical instruments and be able to coach these to learners.
  • Should be highly computer literate and conversant with many online teaching platforms.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and CVs should be submitted to: info.cvs04@gmail.com.

NB: Please indicate the position being applied for on the email subject. Late applications will not be considered.

Deadline: 15 January 2024 @ 1300hrs

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Maranatha Christian Schools

Maranatha Christian High Schools are Registered Cambridge and ZIMSEC Centers with Boardings in Harare and Kadoma. An independent private schools, with pre-school, junior and high schools. The schools were born out of the need to provide quality education to the children from middle and upper class families

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Women's University in Africa
Women's University in Africa

Director, School Of Social Work

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback