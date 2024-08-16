Pindula|Search Pindula
Chicken Slice

Wanted: Cashiers, Section Cooks & Cleaners (Bulawayo)

Aug. 19, 2024
Job Description

Chicken Slice, a leading brand in the Zimbabwe Fast-food industry with outlets in Harare and across major cities of the country, wishes to recruit dynamic, skilled, and energetic young ladies and gentlemen for it's new soon to be opened drive-thru in Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

  • O Level passes.
  • Smart & Presentable .
  • Should be 25 years of age and above.
  • Flexible to work odd hours.

Other

How to Apply

Interested?

Come through for interviews at Chicken Slice 9th Branch (Princess Court, Cnr 9th & Fort Street Bulawayo) on 19 August 2024. Interviews start at 10:00

NB: Make sure to bring your CV and copies of Certificates.

Chicken Slice

Website
+263 787202004
marketing@slice.co.zw

.

