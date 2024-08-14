Pindula|Search Pindula
Tile & Carpet Centre

Warehouse Assistants x2 (Matebeleland Region)

Tile & Carpet Centre
Aug. 15, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Inventory Management.
  • Material Handling.
  • Record Keeping and Reporting (bin cards).
  • Managing warehouse order.
  • Safety and compliance.
  • Any other duties which may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 ‘O’ levels.
  • Certificate in warehouse management will be an added advantage.
  • At least 2 years experience working in warehouse.
  • Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com

NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.

Deadline: 15 August 2024

Tile & Carpet Centre

Tile and Carpet Centre specialises in Floor & Wall Tiles, Carpets, Plumbing & Building Finishes, with branches Nationwide.

