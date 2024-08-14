Warehouse Assistants x2 (Matebeleland Region)
Tile & Carpet Centre
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Inventory Management.
- Material Handling.
- Record Keeping and Reporting (bin cards).
- Managing warehouse order.
- Safety and compliance.
- Any other duties which may be assigned.
Qualifications and Experience
- Should have 5 ‘O’ levels.
- Certificate in warehouse management will be an added advantage.
- At least 2 years experience working in warehouse.
- Proficient in Ndebele.
Other
How to Apply
Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com
NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.
