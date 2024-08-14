Warehouse Assistants x2 (Matebeleland Region)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Inventory Management.

Material Handling.

Record Keeping and Reporting (bin cards).

Managing warehouse order.

Safety and compliance.

Any other duties which may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ levels.

Certificate in warehouse management will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years experience working in warehouse.

Proficient in Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

Send Your Resume to: hr@tileandcarpetcentre.co.zw cc: marvellous@tmcgroupcozim.com

NB: We reserve the right to close the applications early if we receive an adequate number of applications.