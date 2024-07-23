Warehouse Controller - Southern Region (Bulawayo)

Job Description

National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self- driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that has arisen in the business:

Reporting to the Distribution Manager, the position is based in Bulawayo and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Enforce systems to track all stock movements in and out of the warehouses.

Ensure accountability for all stock items.

Develop and enforce adequate security systems to minimize stock pilferage.

Perform and supervise daily stock counts and conduct stock spot checks.

Prepare daily stock counts and reconciliation reports for stocks submit to the Management, as well as circulate to relevant stakeholders.

Enforce adherence to Standard Operating procedures.

Ensure movement of stock is done accurately and timeously to achieve the agreed turnaround times for loading trucks.

Monitor and supervise daily housekeeping activities in the Warehouse and ensure that stock is stored neatly and safely to avoid damage.

Prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports and share with management.

Ensure compliance with safety and health procedures.

Communicating regularly with senior management regarding problems or issues affecting stocks and including corrective interventions.

Develop and implement cost saving measures.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/HND Diploma in Supply Chain/ Transport and Logistics or equivalent.

Knowledge of MS Excel is a requirement.

Knowledge of SAP an added advantage.

At least 3 to 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar position in an FMCG setup.

Other

How to Apply

Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should send their applications together with detailed C.Vs no later than 26th of July 2024 to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for in the subject.