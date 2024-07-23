Warehouse Controller - Southern Region (Bulawayo)
Job Description
National Foods Logistics (Pvt) Ltd, an inbound and outbound distribution and warehousing company of fast-moving consumer goods, seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced, and self- driven candidates to be considered for the following exciting opportunity that has arisen in the business:
Reporting to the Distribution Manager, the position is based in Bulawayo and responsible for the following:
Duties and Responsibilities
- Enforce systems to track all stock movements in and out of the warehouses.
- Ensure accountability for all stock items.
- Develop and enforce adequate security systems to minimize stock pilferage.
- Perform and supervise daily stock counts and conduct stock spot checks.
- Prepare daily stock counts and reconciliation reports for stocks submit to the Management, as well as circulate to relevant stakeholders.
- Enforce adherence to Standard Operating procedures.
- Ensure movement of stock is done accurately and timeously to achieve the agreed turnaround times for loading trucks.
- Monitor and supervise daily housekeeping activities in the Warehouse and ensure that stock is stored neatly and safely to avoid damage.
- Prepare daily, weekly and monthly reports and share with management.
- Ensure compliance with safety and health procedures.
- Communicating regularly with senior management regarding problems or issues affecting stocks and including corrective interventions.
- Develop and implement cost saving measures.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree/HND Diploma in Supply Chain/ Transport and Logistics or equivalent.
- Knowledge of MS Excel is a requirement.
- Knowledge of SAP an added advantage.
- At least 3 to 5 years proven and relevant experience in a similar position in an FMCG setup.
Other
How to Apply
Interested self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should send their applications together with detailed C.Vs no later than 26th of July 2024 to: recruitment@nflo.co.zw, indicating the position being applied for in the subject.
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted. (Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply).Generate a Whatsapp Message
