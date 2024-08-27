Warehouse & Logistics Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage product supply and distribution Inventory management.

Transport management.

Customer services.

Qualifications and Experience

At least 2 to 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Has sound administrative skills and should be able to communicate at all levels.

BSc in Logistics, Supply Chain Management or Business Administration.

Experience in warehouse management procedures.

Clean class 4 drivers licenses Is highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 30 August 2024.