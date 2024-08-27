Pindula|Search Pindula
Warehouse & Logistics Manager (Harare)

Aug. 30, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage product supply and distribution Inventory management.
  • Transport management.
  • Customer services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • At least 2 to 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Has sound administrative skills and should be able to communicate at all levels.
  • BSc in Logistics, Supply Chain Management or Business Administration.
  • Experience in warehouse management procedures.
  • Clean class 4 drivers licenses Is highly computer literate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 30 August 2024.

PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited

PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.

