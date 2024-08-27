Warehouse & Logistics Manager (Harare)
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Manage product supply and distribution Inventory management.
- Transport management.
- Customer services.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least 2 to 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Has sound administrative skills and should be able to communicate at all levels.
- BSc in Logistics, Supply Chain Management or Business Administration.
- Experience in warehouse management procedures.
- Clean class 4 drivers licenses Is highly computer literate.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates can submit their resume to: pgcareers21@gmail.com by the end of 30 August 2024.
Generate a Whatsapp MessageFeedback
PG Industries, Zimbabwe Limited
Browse Jobs
PG Industries (Zimbabwe) Limited manufactures and sells a range of products through three subsidiaries; PG Merchandising, Zimtile and PG Glass. Its merchandising division has expanded over the years to include timber boards, hardware, plumbing, and wood and glass value-added products.