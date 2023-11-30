Warehouse Manager (Harare)

Job Description

Our client, a well-established and striving company within the fast-moving consumable goods industry is looking to recruit a qualified and resilient Warehouse Manager. The ideal candidate must possess the skill-set necessary to execute the key responsibilities that follow and must meet the criteria stipulated with in the minimum requirements below.

Duties and Responsibilities

Effectively manage the day-to-day operation of the warehouse and team through the operational team leaders and area managers.

Responsible for the security of all warehouse assets and infrastructure.

Manage the returns to the Warehouse and ensure items are dealt with promptly and returned to stock/supplier.

Follow up with stock controllers to ensure that stock movements and stock keeping standards are maintained in line with company guidelines.

Responsible for investigating stock discrepancies, including negatives, unfound and sold out, and reporting the information to relevant managers including the finance team.

Drive stock takes at regular frequency and report on results.

Ensure the highest operational standards are always deployed on floor.

Responsible for maintaining the stock levels and re-ordering of all products to ensure 100% fill rate.

Responsible for maintaining and re-ordering of required consumables to enable smooth operations.

Ensure the warehouse is compliant with current Health and Safety regulations and that the warehouse team is trained appropriately.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in supply chain management or relevant qualification.

Minimum of 12 years’ experience at a managerial level.

Proficient in stock inventory control.

Warehouse operations experience is mandatory.

Excellent communication and management skills.

At least 5 years’ experience within the FMCG industry.

Other

How to Apply

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format: dnyamugama@priconsultant.com