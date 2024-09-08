WASH Coordinator x2
Job Description
Duty Station: (Bikita/Gutu and Mwenezi/Zaka)
The WASH Coordinator will work within the overall country strategy and strategic objective to help design, implement, coordinate, manage, review and report on WASH interventions as well as the capacity building of local staff and stakeholders in WASH related topics that complement the overall objective of the program. The WASH coordinator will supervise field officers to ensure project deliverables are achieved. The job holder is expected to manage provincial and district level stakeholders and service providers.
International Medical Corps never asks job applicants for a fee, payment, or other monetary transaction. If you are asked for money in connection with this recruitment, please report to International Medical Corps at the website provided at the end of this document.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide technical and administrative support throughout all stages of programming processes by executing/administering a variety of technical programme transactions, preparing materials/documentations, complying with organizational processes and management systems, to support progress towards the WASH-related outcome and/or output results in the country programme.
- Work collaboratively with colleagues and partners to collect/analyze/ share information on implementation issues, provide solutions on routine programme implementation and alert appropriate officials and stakeholders for higher-level interventions and/or decisions. Keep records of reports and assessments for easy reference and/or to capture and institutionalize lessons learned.
- Provide WASH sectoral leadership and expertise in relevant needs assessments and analysis.
- Design drawings for all mechanisation work.
- Technical bid analysis for tender adjudication, drafting or reviewing of contracts for contracting, hold inception meetings with contractors.
- Conduct certification of completed motorized piped water schemes and Hand Pumps. Troubleshooting of various motorized systems that would have been installed by the organization.
- Oversee training of Water Point User Committees
- Coordinate, select and supervise the delivery of contract services by private contractors.
- To supervise construction works for all water and sanitation infrastructure.
- Provide technical support to other grants.
- Supervise and monitor contractors.
- Conduct water supply systems training sessions for manual and/or motorized/mechanised systems, pumps repairing, installation, maintenance, head works construction, water point user committees, and any other related training aspects according to project objectives.
- Plan and manage WASH development and emergency programs in a phased and prioritised manner with full consultation and coordination with International Medical Corps staff and other agencies both government and non-governmental.
- Liaise and collaborate effectively with stakeholders including Ministry of Health and other partners.
- Organise with logistics and finance departments materials and support needed for all activities.
- Budget holder responsibility pertaining to WASH activities on the project/projects Perform any other duties as assigned by supervisor.
Qualifications and Experience
- BSc/BTech/ Diploma in Civil Engineering/ Water Resources Management or closely related qualification.
- At least three (3) years' experience in implementing Water Sanitation and Hygiene projects.
- Verifiable experience in the construction of boreholes, deep and shallow wells, mechanized piped water systems and other types of rural water supply systems.
- Verifiable experience coordinating and supervising contract services by private contractor for the construction of rural water supply systems.
- Experience in Community Based Management of WASH projects.
- Experience in managing/supervising a team.
- Verifiable experience in design of Piped Water Schemes and use of design software(s) eg EPANET and Google Maps.
Other
Code of Conduct
- It is our shared responsibility and obligation to prevent matters involving Sexual Exploitation & Abuse, Trafficking in Persons, Child Safeguarding and any suggested violation to our Code of Conduct, which may involve Conflicts of Interest, Fraud, Corruption or Harassment. If you see, hear or are made aware of any suggested activities then you have an obligation to report.
Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse:
- Actively promote PSEA (Prevention of Sexual Exploitation and Abuse) standards within International Medical Corps and amongst beneficiaries served by International Medical Corps.
Compliance & Ethics:
- Promotes and encourages a culture of compliance and ethics throughout International Medical Corps. As applicable to the position, maintains a clear understanding of International Medical Corps’ and donor compliance and ethics standards and adheres to those standards. Conducts work with the highest level of integrity.
How to Apply
To apply for this position please send your curriculum vitae and cover letter, clearly stating the position title on the email subject line, to: recruitmentzimbabwe@internationalmedicalcorps.org
NB: International Medical Corps is proud to provide equal employment opportunities to all employees and qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, gender, age, disability or status as a veteran.
Website for reporting misconduct: www.InternationalMedicalCorps.ethicspoint.com. Please do not submit your CV or application to this website, it will not be considered for review.
International Medical Corps
International Medical Corps is a global, nonprofit, humanitarian aid organization that provides emergency medical services, healthcare training and capacity building to those affected by disaster, disease or conflict." It seeks to strengthen medical services and infrastructure in the aftermath of crises."