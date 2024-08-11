Pindula|Search Pindula
Victoria Foods

Weighbridge Clerk (Gweru)

Victoria Foods
Aug. 07, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen at VICTORIA FOODS (PVT) LTD Gweru.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Capturing gross and tare weight.
  • Checks vehicles or rail truck loads physically against loading sheets.
  • Maintains clerical records in relation to weighbridge and to vehicles and rail trucks arriving or departing.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Should have 5 “O” Levels including English and Mathematics.
  • Certificate/ diploma in logistics and chain supply management.
  • One year working Experience in a manufacturing environment.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates who possess the requisite qualifications and experience should send their detailed curriculum vitae to: hr@vicfoods.co.zw not later than 7 August 2024.

Victoria Foods

