Weighbridge Clerk (Shurugwi)

Job Description

Zimasco (Pvt) Limited, a major player in Zimbabwe’s Ferrochrome Production, has an exciting and challenging career opportunity at its Mining Division in Shurugwi. Applications are invited from suitably qualified, competent and experienced individual to fill the vacant post of Weighbridge Clerk on contract basis, renewable subject to performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Weighing of chrome at the siding weighbridge.

Capturing tonnage of ores being delivered at the siding.

Controlling and regulating the entry and exit of chrome delivery trucks at the siding.

Implementation of the Company Health, Safety & Environmental NOSA.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 O’ Levels including Mathematics or Accounts.

Certificate or Diploma in Administration an advantage.

Computer Literacy, Knowledge of SAP an advantage

At least 1 year’s underground experience/exposure.

Good Communication Skills.

Good Disciplinary & Safety Record.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from individuals meeting the above stated requirements together with detailed Curriculum Vitae and proof of qualifications to be submitted to:

The A/ Human Resource Manager