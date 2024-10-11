Weighbridge Operator (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking to hire highly self motivated, focused weighbridge operators for our construction and packaging business units. The successful candidates shall be responsible for recording and monitoring the weight of incoming and outgoing vehicles and materials. Ensuring accurate and efficient weighing processes at the weighbridge.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing and operating weighbridge systems to accurately measure and record weights.

Identifying and addressing potential issues in the weighing process.

Conducting regular inspections and maintenance of weighbridge equipment.

Ensuring compliance with weight regulations and industry standards.

Collaborating with truck drivers and logistics teams to facilitate weighing processes.

Reading and interpreting weight documentation and vehicle details.

Measuring and recording weights of incoming and outgoing materials or goods.

Providing clear and precise information to drivers and relevant personnel.

Maintaining accurate records of weighbridge transactions.

Participating in safety protocols and staying informed about weighbridge operations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a Certificate in weighbridge operation or related.

At least 5 ‘O’ Levels including English and Mathematics.

Computer Literacy a MUST.

At least 2 years’ experience (traceable) in weighbridge operation.

Proficiency in accurately weighing and recording incoming and outgoing goods.

Ability to operate and maintain weighbridge equipment.

Knowledge of weight regulations and industry standards.

Attention to detail for precise record-keeping and data entry.

Adherence to safety and compliance protocols in weighbridge operations.

Effective communication skills for interacting with drivers, warehouse personnel, and clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above specifications should send their CVs to: vacancieshr81@gmail.com on or before 19 October 2024.