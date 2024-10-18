Welder
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified & experienced candidates to fill in the above motioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Preparing, reading and interpreting blueprints to assess or plan layout and procedures.
- Determining the appropriate welding equipment or method based on requirements.
- Setting up components for welding according to specifications.
- Operating angle grinders to prepare the parts that must be welded.
- Aligning components using callipers, rulers and clamp pieces.
- Welding components using manual or semi-automatic welding equipment in various positions (vertical, horizontal or overhead).
- Repairing machinery and other components by welding pieces and filling gaps.
- Testing and inspecting welded surfaces and structure to discover flaws.
- Maintaining equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety.
- Performing departmental duties such as maintaining records and files, preparing reports and ordering supplies and equipment.
- Preparing cost estimate.
Qualifications and Experience
- National Certificate in Boiler Making or Welding from HEXCO/equivalent.
- Class 1 Journeyman Certificate.
- At least five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.
- At least three (3) years post qualification experience preferably in a University set up.
Person Specification:
- Good communication skills.
- Computer literacy.
- Multi-tasking skills.
- Good arithmetical and analytical skills.
- Observant and thorough.
- Problem solver.
- Physical dexterity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to.
Deadline: 28 October 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura