Job Description

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparing, reading and interpreting blueprints to assess or plan layout and procedures.

Determining the appropriate welding equipment or method based on requirements.

Setting up components for welding according to specifications.

Operating angle grinders to prepare the parts that must be welded.

Aligning components using callipers, rulers and clamp pieces.

Welding components using manual or semi-automatic welding equipment in various positions (vertical, horizontal or overhead).

Repairing machinery and other components by welding pieces and filling gaps.

Testing and inspecting welded surfaces and structure to discover flaws.

Maintaining equipment in a condition that does not compromise safety.

Performing departmental duties such as maintaining records and files, preparing reports and ordering supplies and equipment.

Preparing cost estimate.

Qualifications and Experience

National Certificate in Boiler Making or Welding from HEXCO/equivalent.



Class 1 Journeyman Certificate.



At least five (5) Ordinary Level passes including English Language.



At least three (3) years post qualification experience preferably in a University set up.

Person Specification:

Good communication skills.



Computer literacy.



Multi-tasking skills.



Good arithmetical and analytical skills.



Observant and thorough.



Problem solver.



Physical dexterity.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to: