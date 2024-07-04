Work-Related Learners: Attachees
Job Description
WE ARE HIRING-WORK RELATED LEARNERS
CBZ Holdings is dedicated to give everyone a chance and is ready for student applicants due for their industrial learning attachment under the Student Enhancement and Experiential Development (SEED) program. Across its 9 subsidiaries, this program is targeted at students embarking on work related learning who are looking for an exciting career launching opportunity that will provide an extensive learning experience.
Students studying towards the following programs are encouraged to apply:
- Accounting/Finance/Financial Engineering/Finance and Digital Banking.
- Agriculture Informatics.
- Agriculture Economics/ Management/Business and Industrial Economics.
- Banking & Finance/ Financial and Digital Banking.
- Business Studies/Business Entrepreneurship/Business Management.
- Rural and Urban planning.
- Architecture.
- Statistics/Mathematics/Data Science and Systems/Data Informatics.
- Financial Economics and Investments.
- Computer Science / Cloud Computing and loT/Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning/Hardware Engineering/Cyber Security & Forensic Auditing/Information Security & Assurance.
- Agricultural Sciences/Agriculture Economics/Environment and Natural Resources Management
- Marketing/E-Commerce/Marketing and Sales/ Public Relations/Media and Communications.
- Audit/ Risk Management /Accounting and Finance.
- Law.
- Human Resources Management/Psychology/ Industrial Sociology.
- Information Management.
- Insurance and Risk Management.
- Supply Chain Management /Procurement /Logistics.
- Construction Engineering/Quantity Surveying.
- Property Development and Estate Management.
- Actuarial Sciences.
Duties and Responsibilities
- To Be Advised.
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant qualifications.
- No experience is required.
- Eagerness to learn.
- Good interpersonal and communication skills.
- Ability to adapt to different situations and demands.
Apply if you are ready to be a CBZ Seed and if you meet the above criteria, please provide your CV and Attachment Letter from your institution.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.
Click HERE To Apply.
NB: Only Shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Deadline: 17 July 2024
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.