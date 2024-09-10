Workshop Driver (Bulawayo)
National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
- Reporting To: Maintenance Officer
- Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract
Duties and Responsibilities
- Driving NBSZ vehicles for authorized duties.
- Compiling periodic (daily, weekly, monthly or as needed) reports on fuel consumption and vehicle performance.
- Making and repairing blood transportation trays.
- Housekeeping of the workshop interior.
- Reporting detected faults instantly and taking company vehicles for service as per service schedules.
- Maintaining the log book in liaison with the Mechanic as stipulated in the Motor Vehicle Use Policy.
- Conducting cost effective route planning
- Packing loads as guided by appropriate laid down procedures.
- Cleaning the vehicle used for transportation.
Qualifications and Experience
- Clean class 4 driver's license.
- Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.
- A minimum of two ordinary level passes including English Language.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:
The Human Capital Officer
National Blood Service Zimbabwe
P O Box A101, Avondale
HARARE
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 16 September 2024

The National Blood Service Zimbabwe (NBSZ) is the organisation that provides blood and related services for transfusion in Zimbabwe.