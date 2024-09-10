Workshop Driver (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Reporting To: Maintenance Officer

Period: Five-year Fixed Term Contract

Duties and Responsibilities

Driving NBSZ vehicles for authorized duties.

Compiling periodic (daily, weekly, monthly or as needed) reports on fuel consumption and vehicle performance.

Making and repairing blood transportation trays.

Housekeeping of the workshop interior.

Reporting detected faults instantly and taking company vehicles for service as per service schedules.

Maintaining the log book in liaison with the Mechanic as stipulated in the Motor Vehicle Use Policy.

Conducting cost effective route planning

Packing loads as guided by appropriate laid down procedures.

Cleaning the vehicle used for transportation.

Qualifications and Experience

Clean class 4 driver's license.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

A minimum of two ordinary level passes including English Language.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should email their application letters, certified academic and professional certificates and CVs to: hr@nbsz.co.zw addressed to:

The Human Capital Officer