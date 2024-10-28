Workshop Foreman (Harare)

Job Description

The Workshop Foreman, who reports to the Service Manager, serves as a direct link between customers, service team, and business partners, and is in charge of ensuring best practices and providing exceptional customer service.

Duties and Responsibilities

Leads, plans, train and review the work of mechanic staff responsible for inspecting, diagnosing, maintaining and repairing mechanical defects in vehicles and related equipment.

Delegation of duties and allocation of vehicles and tasks to artisans.

Outsourcing jobs not undertaken in-house in conjunction with the Parts Manager and Branch Manager.

Facilitating the safe and prompt collection and delivery of customers vehicles.

Developing rapport with colleagues, customers and suppliers.

Ensuring service of vehicles according to dealer’s specifications and standards.

Ensuring that all warrant procedures are observed, and parts replaced under warranty are claimed back.

Maintaining the workshop according to the company’s Visual Standards.

Ensuring that all staff are up to date with events in the Motor Trade Industry.

Ensuring the expansion of the current Corporate Clientele Base.

Ensuring that customer complaints are investigated thoroughly and resolved.

Ensuring that all Artisans, AROs, Assistants are fully utilized and occupied.

Ensuring that a database of all clients is developed and maintained.

Ensuring that safety regulations are strictly observed.

Qualifications and Experience

Class 1 qualified journeyman.

Minimum of 5 years post Appy experience of which 2 years should have been in a similar supervisory position.

Class 4 Driver’s license.

Organisational skills and ability to meet deadlines.

Good communication skills.

Quality Oriented & Customer focused.

Strong leadership skills and proven supervisory experience.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants are requested to send their CVs via email to: recruitments@crocoholdings.co.zw, stating the job applied for in the email subject.