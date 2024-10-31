Workshop Foreman (Harare)
ZimPost
Job Description
The incumbent will report to the Transport Officer and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:
Duties and Responsibilities
- To ensure all Zimpost vehicles and motorbikes are repaired or attended to within a short period of time.
- To prepare a list of consumable workshop tools and materials with an estimated monthly itemized list so that purchase of parts and stock is carried out.
- To ensure quality of service is maintained.
- To supervise all motor vehicle mechanics and motorbike mechanics at the workshop.
- To communicate all mechanics operations to the transport officer.
Qualifications and Experience
- NC in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.
- Class 1 Journeyman.
- Qualification in Logistics or fleet management an added advantage.
- 5 years post apprenticeship experience in Mazda, Nissan, and Hino.
- A clean class 4 or 2 driver’s license is a must.
How to Apply
If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:
Head Human Resources and Administration
‘Vacant Position’
P O Box 3940
Harare
Deadline: 31 October 2024
