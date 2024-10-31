Workshop Foreman (Harare)

Job Description

The incumbent will report to the Transport Officer and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

To ensure all Zimpost vehicles and motorbikes are repaired or attended to within a short period of time.

To prepare a list of consumable workshop tools and materials with an estimated monthly itemized list so that purchase of parts and stock is carried out.

To ensure quality of service is maintained.

To supervise all motor vehicle mechanics and motorbike mechanics at the workshop.

To communicate all mechanics operations to the transport officer.

Qualifications and Experience

NC in Motor Vehicle Mechanics.

Class 1 Journeyman.

Qualification in Logistics or fleet management an added advantage.

5 years post apprenticeship experience in Mazda, Nissan, and Hino.

A clean class 4 or 2 driver’s license is a must.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application letter, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to:

Head Human Resources and Administration