National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

x3 Administration Officers (Grade: P7)

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)
May. 22, 2023
Job Description

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe invites applications form suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above vacancies. Reports To: Administration Manager.

Location: x1 Head Office, x1 Mash East & x1 Masvingo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Manage and oversee, maintenance, partitioning and repairing of buildings of the Authority in the Province.
  • Managing the distribution of stationery among within the Province.
  • Servicing of vehicles and other office equipment in the Province.
  • Maintain up to date registers of Inventory, Assets and Stationery.
  • Preparing procurement plans, procurement returns and other procurement related reports.
  • Managing all procurement proceedings in the Province in accordance with existing procurement regulations.
  • Evaluate service providers' performance in the Province.
  • Produce monthly reports on all administration activities in the Province.
  • Compile monthly staff returns, administer the acquittal, signing of paysheets for the Province and submission of such to Head Office.
  • Advise members on various human resources and staff related matters in the Province.
  • Any other administration duties as assigned by the Administration Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Business Management/Administration, Finance or equivalent Proficiency with SAP, Microsoft Office Applications and Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act.
  • Excellent strategic planning skills.
  • Ethical, honest and responsible person.
  • Clean class 4 driver's licence is an added advantage.
  • Team player.

Other

How to Apply

Interested persons must deliver their application letters together with certified copies of birth certificate, National Identity Document, educational certificates and transcripts, professional qualifications and detailed curriculum vitae. The application letter should clearly state the preferred Province of Deployment. All applications should be addressed to:

The Secretary,

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe,

P. Bag CY7714 Causeway

Harare,

OR delivered to 101 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue, Harare 

NB: Note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 22 May 2023

National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ)

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is a government agency that is responsible for combating crime and corruption. Our mandate is to institute and undertake criminal Prosecutions on behalf of the State.

Address: 101 Kwame Nkrumah Ave

Phone: +263242780933, +263242780950, +263242780758

Email: corporateaffairs@npa.gov.zw

