TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Young Gradaute - Lubricant (Harare)

TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jun. 01, 2024
Job Description

Total Energies Is Looking For A Young Gradaute - Lubricant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales of Lubricants and related services

  • Achieve the defined sales budgets of lubricants in B2B.
  • Implementation of programs & initiatives like periodic promotions, trade shows.
  • Follow up service fee from the portfolio & Improve sales condition of existing customers.
  • Prepare and present weekly activity report as well as monthly report to the Specialties Manager.
  • Ensure implementation of the terms & conditions of sales, credit limits and payment terms of each customer.
  • Verify invoices for price irregularities and make certain the corrections are immediately carried out.
  • Support existing and new customers through frequent visits.
  • Preparing quotations and processing orders on time and in full
  • Attending to tenders, preparation of tender documents, get the necessary approvals and timely submission in full.
  • Provide quarterly forecast of product requirements to the Lubricants Administrator.

Profitability-

  • Analyse profitability by customer & propose actions for improvement in the portfolio.
  • Sell other services to customers (LubANAC, LubConsult, LubInsight, LubPiolot).
  • Improve the profitability of the division through introduction of high margin specialized products.

Develop Customer Portfolio

  • · Prospect and onboard B2B customers and negotiate sales contract.
  • · Perform periodic market survey of the business and propose an action plans.
  • · Use SALSA and ensure all maturity KPIs are met.
  • · All customer visits will be documented through the visit report function on SALSA.
  • · All customer visits must be entered immediately after the visit is completed and no later than 5 days after the visit.
  • · Travel as required to meet with customers and attend industry events.

Credit Management & Pricing

  • Follow up credit risk, credit limits, terms of payment & payment related activities.
  • Prepare price insertions, price updates, price communication and related issues.
  • Collect payments & perform allocations in time.

Technical Support & Innovative services.

  • Ensure all stakeholders requiring training receive appropriate technical training (distributors, network staff, station attendants, B2B staff).
  • Listen from customers, understand pain points & offer new differentiative products & services.
  • Monitor the requirement of new products type and quantities based on the market need.
  • Manage lubricant products equivalent & compatibility.
  • Communicate and handle all product complaints at customer level and liaise with Product Support Technical Team.
  • Responsible to track any product trial, take oil samples, interpret oil sample reports, discuss & feedback to mine engineers & maintenance, request dispensing equipment.

Comply with Company & Group Rules

  • Respect and apply TOTAL’s quality & safety standards and the code of conducts.
  • Conduct periodic inventory of fixed asset that are at customer site.
  • Perform any other related duty, as required by the supervisor.

Context & Environment

  • Challenging economic environment requiring creative ways to maintain current & develop new business.
  • Absence of a Marketing Intelligence body/organization/watchdog in the country.
  • Presence of aggressive Lube marketers and independents
  • TotalEnergies Zimbabwe aims to be the market leader in Zimbabwe.
  • Position also involves working closely with other departments and sections of the company

Qualifications and Experience

  • Relevant university degree in Engineering (Mechanical, Industrial, Manufacturing or equivalent).
  • Minimum of 1 year of relevant experience.
  • Knowledge and application of TotalEnergies Group policies and procedures.

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 01 June 2024

