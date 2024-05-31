Young Gradaute - Lubricant (Harare)

Job Description

Total Energies Is Looking For A Young Gradaute - Lubricant.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sales of Lubricants and related services

Achieve the defined sales budgets of lubricants in B2B.

Implementation of programs & initiatives like periodic promotions, trade shows.

Follow up service fee from the portfolio & Improve sales condition of existing customers.

Prepare and present weekly activity report as well as monthly report to the Specialties Manager.

Ensure implementation of the terms & conditions of sales, credit limits and payment terms of each customer.

Verify invoices for price irregularities and make certain the corrections are immediately carried out.

Support existing and new customers through frequent visits.

Preparing quotations and processing orders on time and in full

Attending to tenders, preparation of tender documents, get the necessary approvals and timely submission in full.

Provide quarterly forecast of product requirements to the Lubricants Administrator.

Profitability-