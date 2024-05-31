Pindula|Search Pindula
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited

Young Graduate - Finance (Harare)

TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Jun. 01, 2024
Job Description

Total Energies Is Looking For A Young Graduate - Finance

Duties and Responsibilities

  • TZIM accounting duties.
  • Perform supplier reconciliations.
  • Analyze balance sheet and P/L accounts to ensure accuracy of accounting records.
  • Preparing monthly withholding tax, VAT, and income tax before the respective due dates.
  • HAFS accounting duties.
  • Timely processing of invoices, payments and matching/clearing of vendor accounts.
  • Perform supplier reconciliations.
  • Ensure accuracy of P/L and balance sheet accounts through accruals and accounts analysis.
  • Work on all HAFS tax issues in time and ensure compliance with all relevant applicable tax rules and regulations.
  • Participate in the annual audit and preparation of Financials.
  • Work together with Accounts/Tax & Treasury Manager to prepare HAFS Financials
  • Ensure timely preparation of both Capex and Opex Cash calls.
  • Perform in time the monthly OPEX and CAPEX Budgetary control and analysis; and ensure the budget is respected.

Others

  • Participate in the annual audit.
  • Participating in monthly and quarterly stock taking at respective stock count areas.
  • Performing any other duties assigned by the hierarchy.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Bachelor of Accounting /Business degree.
  • Professional Qualification (e.g. CIS, ACCA, CIMA).

Other

How to Apply

Click Here to apply

Deadline: 01 June 2024

.

