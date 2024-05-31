Young Graduate - Finance (Harare)

Job Description

Total Energies Is Looking For A Young Graduate - Finance

Duties and Responsibilities

TZIM accounting duties.

Perform supplier reconciliations.

Analyze balance sheet and P/L accounts to ensure accuracy of accounting records.

Preparing monthly withholding tax, VAT, and income tax before the respective due dates.

HAFS accounting duties.

Timely processing of invoices, payments and matching/clearing of vendor accounts.

Perform supplier reconciliations.

Ensure accuracy of P/L and balance sheet accounts through accruals and accounts analysis.

Work on all HAFS tax issues in time and ensure compliance with all relevant applicable tax rules and regulations.

Participate in the annual audit and preparation of Financials.

Work together with Accounts/Tax & Treasury Manager to prepare HAFS Financials

Ensure timely preparation of both Capex and Opex Cash calls.

Perform in time the monthly OPEX and CAPEX Budgetary control and analysis; and ensure the budget is respected.

Others

Participate in the annual audit.

Participating in monthly and quarterly stock taking at respective stock count areas.

Performing any other duties assigned by the hierarchy.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Accounting /Business degree.

Professional Qualification (e.g. CIS, ACCA, CIMA).

Other

How to Apply

