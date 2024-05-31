Young Graduate - Finance (Harare)
TotalEnergies Marketing Zimbabwe (Private) Limited
Job Description
Total Energies Is Looking For A Young Graduate - Finance
Duties and Responsibilities
- TZIM accounting duties.
- Perform supplier reconciliations.
- Analyze balance sheet and P/L accounts to ensure accuracy of accounting records.
- Preparing monthly withholding tax, VAT, and income tax before the respective due dates.
- HAFS accounting duties.
- Timely processing of invoices, payments and matching/clearing of vendor accounts.
- Perform supplier reconciliations.
- Ensure accuracy of P/L and balance sheet accounts through accruals and accounts analysis.
- Work on all HAFS tax issues in time and ensure compliance with all relevant applicable tax rules and regulations.
- Participate in the annual audit and preparation of Financials.
- Work together with Accounts/Tax & Treasury Manager to prepare HAFS Financials
- Ensure timely preparation of both Capex and Opex Cash calls.
- Perform in time the monthly OPEX and CAPEX Budgetary control and analysis; and ensure the budget is respected.
Others
- Participate in the annual audit.
- Participating in monthly and quarterly stock taking at respective stock count areas.
- Performing any other duties assigned by the hierarchy.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor of Accounting /Business degree.
- Professional Qualification (e.g. CIS, ACCA, CIMA).
Other
How to Apply
Deadline: 01 June 2024
