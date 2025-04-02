Redmi Note 12 (128GB, 6GB) 5G

Here are the specifications of the Redmi Note 12 (128GB ROM + 6GB RAM) 5G version:Body: - Dimensions: 165.9x76.2x8.0mm, weight: 188g - Front: Gorilla Glass 3 - Back and frame: Plastic - IP53 rated for dust and splash resistanceDisplay: - 6.67" AMOLED screen - 120Hz refresh rate - Peak brightness: 1200 nits - Resolution: 1080x2400 pixels - Aspect ratio: 20:9 - Pixel density: 395ppiChipset: - Qualcomm SM4375 Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 (6 nm) - Octa-core processor - CPU: 2x Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz, 6x Cortex-A55 cores clocked at 1.8 GHz - GPU: Adreno 619Memory: - 128GB storage with 4GB or 6GB RAM (expandable via microSDXC) - Also available: 256GB storage with 8GB RAM-OS/Software: - Android 12 with MIUI 14 (International) or MIUI 13 (India) interfaceRear Camera: - 48MP wide lens (f/1.8) with PDAF - 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens (120˚) - 2MP macro lensFront Camera: - 13MP lens (f/2.5)-Video Capture: - Rear camera: 1080p@30fps - Front camera: 1080p@30fpsBattery: - 5000mAh - 33W wired charging (50% charge in 22 minutes)Miscellaneous: - Side-mounted fingerprint reader - Infrared port - 3.5mm audio jackThese specifications are specific to the 5G version of the Redmi Note 12 with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.