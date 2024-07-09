Pindula|Search Pindula
List ProductAccount
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11e (128GB, 4GB)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11e (128GB, 4GB)

Buy with Cash

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E comes with 128GB of storage memory and 4GB of RAM. It has a large 6.5-inch LCD display, a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11E also has a good camera system, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera.

$169

Specifications

  • Operating SystemAndroid 11
  • Release DateMarch 2022
  • Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
  • Back Camera50 Megapixels
  • Display6.58 inches
  • Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
  • Battery Size5000 mAh
  • RAM4GB
  • Storage Memory128GB
  • Fast Charge18W
  • ProcessorMediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700, Octa-core
  • ModelRedmi Note 11e
Buy on CreditBuy with Cash
USD loans for civil servants in Zimbabwe
Seller Shop
Chat on WhatsApp
Feedback