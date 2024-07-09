The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11E comes with 128GB of storage memory and 4GB of RAM. It has a large 6.5-inch LCD display, a powerful MediaTek Helio G85 processor, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery. The Redmi Note 11E also has a good camera system, with a 50MP main sensor and an 8MP front-facing camera.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11e (128GB, 4GB)
$169
Specifications
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11
- ➤ Release DateMarch 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera5 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.58 inches
- ➤ Network5G - 4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ Fast Charge18W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek MT6833 Dimensity 700, Octa-core
- ➤ ModelRedmi Note 11e