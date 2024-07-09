The Xiaomi Redmi Note has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 11 runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 (128GB + 4GB)
$189
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge33W
- ➤ ProcessorQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm), Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11
- ➤ Release DateJanuary 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera13 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera50 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.43 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM4GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelRedmi Note 11