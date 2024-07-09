The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The rear camera system consists of a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The Redmi Note 11 Pro runs Android 11 with MIUI 13 on top. It has a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro
$284
Specifications
- ➤ Fast Charge67W
- ➤ ProcessorMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm), Octa-core
- ➤ Operating SystemAndroid 11
- ➤ Release DateJanuary 2022
- ➤ Selfie Front Camera16 Megapixels
- ➤ Back Camera108 Megapixels
- ➤ Display6.67 inches
- ➤ Network4G LTE - 3G - 2G
- ➤ Battery Size5000 mAh
- ➤ RAM6GB
- ➤ Storage Memory128GB
- ➤ ModelRedmi Note 11 Pro