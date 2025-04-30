Tecno Pop 8 (64GB, 4GB)

Tecno Pop 8 (64GB ROM and 4GB RAM)
Network:
- GSM / HSPA / LTE
Dimensions:
- 163.7 x 75.6 x 8.6 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.34 in)
Display:
- 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
- 84.6% screen-to-body ratio
Operating System:
- Android 13 (Go edition)
Processor:
- Unisoc T606 (12 nm) octa-core CPU
- Mali-G57 MP1 GPU
Memory:
- 64GB internal storage with 4GB RAM
- Expandable storage with microSDXC card slot
Main Camera:
- 13 MP wide lens with AF
- Auxiliary lens with 0.08 MP
- Dual-LED flash, HDR
- Video recording at 1080p@30fps
Selfie Camera:
- 8 MP front camera
- Dual-LED flash
Sound:
- Dual speakers with loudspeaker functionality 3.5mm headphone jack
Connectivity:
- WLAN (Wi-Fi)
- Bluetooth
- GPS positioning
- FM radio
- USB Type-C with OTG support
Features:
- Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
- Accelerometer sensor
Battery:
- 5000 mAh non-removable battery
- 10W wired charging
Colors:
- Mystery White,
- Alpenglow Gold,
- Magic Skin,
- Gravity Black
Models:
- BG6h,
- BG6i