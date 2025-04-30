Tecno Pop 8 (64GB, 4GB)

Pindula
Tecno Pop 8 (64GB ROM and 4GB RAM)

Network:

  • GSM / HSPA / LTE

Dimensions:

  • 163.7 x 75.6 x 8.6 mm (6.44 x 2.98 x 0.34 in)

Display:

  • 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate
  • 84.6% screen-to-body ratio

Operating System:

  • Android 13 (Go edition)

Processor:

  • Unisoc T606 (12 nm) octa-core CPU
  • Mali-G57 MP1 GPU

Memory:

  • 64GB internal storage with 4GB RAM
  • Expandable storage with microSDXC card slot

Main Camera:

  • 13 MP wide lens with AF
  • Auxiliary lens with 0.08 MP
  • Dual-LED flash, HDR
  • Video recording at 1080p@30fps

Selfie Camera:

  • 8 MP front camera
  • Dual-LED flash

Sound:

  • Dual speakers with loudspeaker functionality 3.5mm headphone jack

Connectivity:

  • WLAN (Wi-Fi)
  • Bluetooth
  • GPS positioning
  • FM radio
  • USB Type-C with OTG support

Features:

  • Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted)
  • Accelerometer sensor

Battery:

  • 5000 mAh non-removable battery
  • 10W wired charging

Colors:

  • Mystery White,
  • Alpenglow Gold,
  • Magic Skin,
  • Gravity Black

Models:

  • BG6h,
  • BG6i

