CCC "Interim Secretary General" Sengezo Tshabangu "Recalls" Dozens Of MPs, Councillors

7 minutes ago

Sengezo Tshabangu, who claims to be the interim Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Secretary General, has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, Winston Chitando, purporting to recall several CCC MPs and councillors.

In the letter dated 03 October 2023, Tshabangu said the elected officials have ceased to be members of CCC.

Tshabangu is a former MDC-T and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) official believed to have signed letters that produced CCC double candidates in the 23 August 2023 Harmonised Elections, according to ZimLive. He wrote:

