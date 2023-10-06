Jim Kunaka Re-joins ZANU PF, Says Opposition Is Ideologically Bankrupt

I was myopic and misled by anger and disgruntlement. I am a ZANU PF member to the core and no one can take it away from me. This is my decision and I am not influenced by anyone.

I am ready to work for the party as a messenger. I am ready to deliver. I am ready to work for the party to ensure Harare is back to ZANU PF.

The truth of the matter is that there is nothing there; opposition parties are full of failures.

Some of them have been MPs, but they have nothing to show for it. Why should I follow such blind people?

I said there was nothing that could stop me from returning home. This is my decision as a politician.