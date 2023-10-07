Self-proclaimed Prophetess On The Run After Kidnapping A Baby

The suspect went away with the complainant’s baby after sending her to find some herbs which were to be allegedly used to heal the baby who was not feeling well. Anyone with information to report to any nearest Police Station.

In Zimbabwe, babies are sometimes kidnapped for various reasons. This can include trafficking, where babies are sold or exploited, and ritualistic practices for certain beliefs. Kidnappers may also have financial motives, such as demanding ransom from the baby’s family. It’s important to remember that these cases are not common, and the government is committed to ensuring the safety of all citizens, especially children.

Authorities have been urging parents and guardians to stay vigilant, take precautions, and report any suspicious activities. They can also teach them about personal safety, avoiding strangers, and safe travel routes.

