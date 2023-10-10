Tshabangu Announces Chamisa's "Expulsion" From CCC

Tshabangu said Chamisa’s expulsion from CCC is with immediate effect. He also stated that Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti are the acting party presidents until an Extraordinary Congress is held.

Read the statement below:

EXPULSION OF NELSON CHAMISA FROM THE CITIZENS COALITION FOR CHANGE

With immediate effect, Advocate Nelson Chamisa has been expelled from the Citizens Coalition for Change, Nelson Chamisa has been expelled for personalizing the party as well as his continued gross disregard of the party constitution amongst other issues including:

Embezzlement of party funds.

Last year a total of USD $120 000 was raised for Advocate Nelson Chamisa’s bulletproof car and the money disappeared.

The party received US $300 000 last month from partner international organizations for Job Sikhala’s legal fees and the money disappeared.

The party also received some US $6M part of the money was to fund the training, deployment and payment of election agents. The money disappeared and the party couldn’t deploy agents at all polling stations and to this day not even 1 of the recruited 55 000 agents has been paid.

USD $3M also disappeared from the party’s offshore accounts and we got no explanation for all this.