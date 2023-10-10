Tshabangu Disowns Chamisa "Expulsion" Statement

3 minutes ago

Self-proclaimed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu has distanced himself from a statement circulating on social media platforms purportedly announcing the expulsion of the party’s president Nelson Chamisa.

Tshabangu recently recalled 15 CCC MPs claiming that they had ceased to be members of the party.

On Tuesday, 10 October, a statement purportedly signed by Tshabangu surfaced on social media announcing Chamisa’s expulsion from the party he formed just over a year ago.

