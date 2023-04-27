Hwedza Man Kills Mum Over Allegations Of Witchcraft

A 49-year-old man from Hwedza, Mashonaland East Province is on the run after allegedly killing his mother over allegations of witchcraft.

The suspect, Everisto Magaisa, reportedly attacked his mother Faustina Magaisa with an unknown object on Wednesday morning and left her unconscious.

He then informed his brother Francis, that he had assaulted their mother and left her unconscious.

Francis informed the village head who rushed and found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Police were informed and and came and rushed her to Mt St Marys Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

ZRP seputy spokesperson for Mashonaland East Province Assistant Inspector Misheck Denhere confirmed the incident to The Herald. He said:

After assaulting his mother, he went to his brother’s homestead where he also indicated that he was looking for his cousin Jealous whom he accused of dating his wife some time back.

He also indicated that he was intending to confront his other brother whom he accused of telling him that he was a psychiatric person.

Mental illness is a significant concern in Zimbabwe and one of the biggest challenges the country faces is the lack of resources and funding for mental health services.

Another challenge is the stigma surrounding mental illness in Zimbabwe. Many people still believe that mental illness is a sign of weakness or spiritual possession, and this can prevent individuals from seeking help.

Economic hardship, unemployment, and poverty in Zimbabwe have contributed to a rise in mental health issues, including depression and anxiety.

The signs of mental illness include sudden or extreme shifts in mood, an increased desire to isolate oneself from friends and family, and unexplained aches and pains, headaches, fatigue, or other physical symptoms that do not have a clear medical cause.

Mentally ill people may experience thoughts of self-harm or suicide and abuse alcohol, drugs, or other substances.

More: Pindula News