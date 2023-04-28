Council Redoubles Efforts To Control Budiriro Cholera Outbreak

Harare City Council says it is deploying most of its refuse compactors and other resources to Budiriro following a cholera outbreak in the suburb.

This comes after 11 suspected and three confirmed cholera cases, were recorded in Budiriro 1 where residents get water from an unprotected water source.

The outbreak has raised fears of a repeat of the 2008 and 2018 Cholera outbreaks that killed and infected several thousands of people.

In a public Notice on Friday, Harare City Council said the redeployment of equipment to Budiriro 1 to combat the cholera outbreak will negatively affect refuse collection in other suburbs. It said:

Following the Cholera outbreak in Budiriro 1, the City has redeployed a quarter of its Refuse Compactors, Front End Loaders and Tipper Trucks to complement the other sanitation improvement measures being employed to contain the spread of Cholera to other areas in the City. This will resultantly temporarily further prolong the refuse collection cycle in a number of areas. The City will revert back to a once in two weeks collection after a week or two.

Budiriro has been Zimbabwe’s leading Cholera Hotspot since the worst outbreak of 2008-2009 when more than 4 000 people succumbed to the disease.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Zimbabwe data, in 2008, approximately half of cholera cases were recorded in Budiriro, a heavily populated suburb on the western outskirts of the capital, Harare.

The symptoms of cholera can range from mild to severe and can include diarrhea, vomiting, and muscle cramps. In severe cases, rapid loss of body fluids can lead to dehydration and shock.

Cholera can be prevented by ensuring access to safe drinking water and sanitation facilities.

Other preventive measures include washing hands frequently with soap and water, cooking food thoroughly, and avoiding raw or undercooked seafood.

The disease can be treated with oral rehydration therapy (ORT), which involves drinking a solution of salt, sugar, and water to replace lost fluids and electrolytes.

More: Pindula News